A piece of Condobolin racing history

By Melissa Blewitt

This year marked 101 years since Benjamin Joseph Roberts was made a Life Member of the Condobolin Jockey Club.

He was presented with a gold badge, with his name inscribed, by the then President Mr JS Press on 6 August 1925.

In an article printed at the time it said “Mr Roberts was a good reliable judge for 15 years.

“He had never heard a man at the races say a word against his decisions.” Therefore, “it was deemed fit to recognise his service by making him a life member of the Club” and present him with a badge “as a small token of esteem.”

The presentation ceremony took place in Mr Martin’s spare shop, with a “fair number present, by invitation.”

His grandson, Robert Roberts, proudly wore the gold badge to last year’s Condobolin Picnic Races, where he was joined by Marilyn Roberts (Granddaughter), Fay Felton (Granddaughter) and Dean Felton (Great Grandson). The family returned in 2026, to support the Condobolin Picnic Races.