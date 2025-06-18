A Physics Practical

Condobolin High School Year 11 Aurora Physics students were busy participating in a Science Practical with their Physics Teacher and students through Teams recently. “Students were required to measure the drop of temperature in a cup of hot water and then insulate the cup to make it a better calorimeter,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “The practical was linked to their assessment task based around calorimetry and latent heat of ice.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.