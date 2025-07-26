A perfect evening for star gazing

An evening of star gazing took centre stage at Condobolin High School on Tuesday, 1 July. The school’s ‘Star Party’ was embraced by the local community, who were treated to perfect conditions for star gazing. “Guests were treated to stunning views of the Moon, Alpha Centauri, the Jewel Box Cluster, and a spectacular pass by the International Space Station,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “A special thank you to Tim and John from the Central West Astronomical Society for their engaging presentation on deep space objects, including nebulae and star fields. “We are also incredibly grateful to the Society for their generous support of the event. Their members kindly provided telescopes, shared their expertise, and guided students, families, and community members throughout the evening.”