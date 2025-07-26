A perfect evening for star gazing
An evening of star gazing took centre stage at Condobolin High School on Tuesday, 1 July. The school’s ‘Star Party’ was embraced by the local community, who were treated to perfect conditions for star gazing. “Guests were treated to stunning views of the Moon, Alpha Centauri, the Jewel Box Cluster, and a spectacular pass by the International Space Station,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “A special thank you to Tim and John from the Central West Astronomical Society for their engaging presentation on deep space objects, including nebulae and star fields. “We are also incredibly grateful to the Society for their generous support of the event. Their members kindly provided telescopes, shared their expertise, and guided students, families, and community members throughout the evening.”
Latest News
Netball teams compete with Lake Cargelligo
The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Netball and Football teams travelled to [...]
A perfect evening for star gazing
An evening of star gazing took centre stage at Condobolin [...]
Government cost shifting costing Lachlan Shire ratepayers
The latest Cost Shifting Report released by Local Government NSW [...]
Calling all goat producers to register interests for project participation
Calling all goat producers! Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), with [...]
Ben wins golf tournament
Exciting day was had at the Western Area Golf Tournament [...]
Successful GRDC Project Forum held
A very successful Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Southern [...]