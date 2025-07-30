A Night to Remember

By Melissa Blewitt

It will be a Night to Remember at the Condobolin Show Ball on Saturday, 9 August.

Gorgeous gowns and svelte suits will shine under lights at the SRA Pavilion as an evening of fantastic fun is planned by the Condobolin Show Society.

Book your tickets now for this year’s Condobolin Show Ball.

Tables can be booked as well as your individual tickets.

Tickets are $50 (plus booking fee) on this site with just a limited number available on the door at $60.

To assist with table sizing, in the space provided let the Condobolin Show Society know the name of the person hosting your table or we can get an idea closer to the event.

This year’s entrants in the 2025 Condobolin Young Woman Competition will also be presented. The winner will be announced at the 129th Condobolin Show on Saturday, 23 August.

This will be 54th Show Ball since they were reintroduced in 1966, and the committee have some surprises and fun activities lined up so stay tuned to Condobolin Show Society’s Facebook

Page.

There will of course be the announcement of Matron and Belle of the Ball and the Best Dressed Gent. Don’t forget – unlimited use too of a complimentary photobooth and dancing to Dublé.

The Ball is cabaret style (BYO food and drink – no glass) and there is no admission to Under 18s. This is a Black-Tie Event.

There will be no admission after 11pm.

So, gather up your friends, work colleagues, sporting buddies and grab your tickets today!

Tickets can be purchased from www.123tix.com.au