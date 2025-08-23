‘A Night to Remember’ Show Ball a wonderful success

By Melissa Blewitt

There were gorgeous gowns and svelte suits at the Condobolin PAH and I Association ‘A Night to Remember’ Show Ball on Saturday, 9 August.

Held at the SRA Pavilion, the Ball proved popular with the community, with many donning their finery and dancing the night away.

Kiara Kendall was crowned Belle of the Ball and Denis Spathis was crowned Best Dressed Gentleman of the Ball. Bernadette Crouch was named Matron of the Ball.

The special night acknowledged Condobolin’s 2024 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Winner Lucy Kirk and the PAH and I Association’s 2025 entrants in the competition Sophie Jones, Maddison Donnelly and Sapphire Walker.

Sophie is proudly representing her community in this year’s Young Woman competition, driven by a strong passion for rural life, community involvement and supporting remote areas. She’s committed to showcasing the values of country women: resilience, compassion and dedication.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate what makes our region special, and I’m honoured to be a part of it,” she said.

Sophie works as a Pilates Instructor and Student Nurse. She has a Certificate IV in Pilates and is studying a Diploma of Nursing. Netball, Pilates, umpiring netball and creative hobbies like baking are among Sophie’s interests. She is passionate about the delivery of medical services in rural and remote communities. Sophie is a member of the Condobolin Show Society, Chief Steward of Photography, and heavily involved in Tullibigeal and Northern Rivers Football and Netball Club.

Maddison is stepping into this competition with pride, purpose, and a deep connection to her hometown. Inspired by her mum, Louise (Condobolin Showgirl in 1994), Maddison is embracing this

experience to grow in confidence, give back to the place that shaped her, and celebrate the values of a community that uplifts and supports one another.

“I feel incredibly lucky to call Condobolin home,” she revealed.

Maddison works as an Oral Health Therapist and is undertaking a Bachelor of Oral Health at Charles Sturt University. Her ambition is to study a Bachelor of Dental Science and complete Dental Outreach Programs in Condobolin. Her interests include CrossFit, water skiing, netball and creative hobbies like crochet, baking and reading. Maddison is a Lachlan Valley Physie volunteer, completed a volunteer dental outreach program in Papua New Guinea and a Condobolin Tri Sports participant.

Sapphire is stepping into this year’s Young Woman competition with a goal to grow, not just personally, but in her confidence, public speaking, and networking skills. With close friends who’ve spoken highly of their own experiences, Sapphire is excited to challenge herself, form lasting connections, and make memories she’ll carry with her for years to come. She works as a Governess at Sunset Station and loves netball, yoga, Pilates and creative hobbies like crochet, baking and photography.

She has completed a Bachelor of Soil and Water Science at Griffith University, and is looking to pursue a career in Agronomy, Sapphire is passionate about soil health and endemic plant species. She has been a volunteer at the Condobolin Picnic Races, Condo 750 and Don Brown Dinner.

“I would love to expand my skill set and grow outside of my comfort zone,” she stated.

Condobolin PAH and I Association President Mr Jeff Kirk gave an address and then officially opened the Ball. Special guests included 2025 Condobolin Young Woman competition judges Florance McGufficke, Yvette McKenzie and Andrew Hall; 2024 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Lucy Kirk and her fiancee Rod Manwaring; a 2025 RAS Rural Achiever finalist Tasha Hurley who was accompanied by Charlie Goodsell; sponsors Mason Turner, Pete and Deb Brasnett (Lachlan Agencies); Troy and Liz Cruickshank (representing Fletcher International).

The Condobolin PAH and I Association’s ‘A Night to Remember’ Ball would not have been possible without the tremendous volunteers, a wonderful Show Ball committee, led by Jodi Chamen.

The ever generous lists of Young Woman sponsors includes Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, EvvE Collective, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co, Moncrieff livestock and Property, J S Wellness and beauty, Mak & Co Candles, Gallery 104, Paddy Ward and the team at Ray White Condobolin, The Hall, Cafe Romo, Imperial Hotel Condobolin Vella Group, Leanne’s Hairdressing, Brayden Davis and Willowbend Sporting Centre, Betta Electrical Condobolin, Condobolin Newsagency, Theo’s Restaurant at the Railway, CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch, Harry Wilson of Dynon Wool, Condobolin RSL and Condobolin PAH and I Association.