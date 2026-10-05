A night of elegance and celebration

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

The 2026 Debutantes and their partners were received by Father Getulio Goncalves, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, 19 September. He was accompanied by the Matron of Honour for the 2026 St Joseph’s Debutante Ball, Miss Natasha Brotherton. The Ball was held at the Condobolin RSL Club.

Presentation Compere was Hannah Ridley.

The following comments and descriptions were read out on the night.

Good evening, ladies, and gentlemen. May I have your attention please. It is my pleasure to be your compere this evening.

On behalf of St Joseph’s P and F, I welcome you to the 2026 annual Condobolin Debutante Ball.

I particularly welcome the six lovely debutantes who will be presented shortly, their partners, their families, and friends.

A few housekeeping items before formalities begin. Please make yourself familiar with the emergency exits. The toilets are located on this side of the auditorium. The bar will be serving drinks tonight and there are to be no under 18’s to approach the bar area.

I am required to remind you that there is to be no under 18’s to approach the bar area.

Would you now please welcome Father Getulio Goncalves Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church who will receive the debutantes. He is accompanied by the Matron of Honour for the 2026 ball, Miss Natasha Brotherton.

Tonight, we would like to say a big thank you to Mr Harold Coe and the Board Members at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation. We wish to thank WCC for their generous contribution to our ball.

Father Getulio, Mrs Elias, ladies, and gentlemen, I now have much pleasure in introducing the 2026 debutantes and their partners.

Attending our debutantes this evening is a gorgeous young couple, our flowergirl and pageboy. Our beautiful flowergirl is Frankie Reid and she is accompanied by handsome page-boy, Clive Birkett.

Frankie is the daughter of Amie Clyburn and Craig Reid, and Clive is the son of Sophie and Thomas Birkett.

Our beautiful flower girl Frankie looks every bit the little princess tonight in this enchanting floor-length gown. Featuring a delicate scoop neckline, her dress is adorned with subtle pearl detailing, adding a touch of sparkle. The graceful design continues around to a V-back, finished with an oversized bow.

The flowing, floor-length princess skirt creates a beautiful silhouette as she moves, making this dress the perfect choice for our very special flower girl as she joins our debutantes on this memorable evening.

Clive is outfitted to match the debutante’s partners. Like Clive, they are attired in black single breasted dinner suits. The coats have a satin lapelled collar and their suits are teamed with white wing-collar shirts accessorized with black bow ties.

Our first debutante of the 2026 Ball is Alyssa-Ivy Anson. Alyssa-Ivy is partenered by Quarn Colliss.

Alyssa-Ivy is the daughter of Peter Anson and Emma-Kate Clancy. Quarn is the son of Hank Colliss and Roberta Turnbull.

Alyssa-Ivy is wearing a beautiful white gown, featuring an elegant sweetheart neckline and a detailed, textured bodice that adds a touch of sparkle. The fitted bodice gracefully defines the waist before flowing into a soft, full-length skirt. The back of the gown features delicate lace-up detailing.

Kiarna Edwards is our second debutante this evening. She is partnered by Blake Smith. Kiarna is the daughter of Melissa Davidson and Roscoe Edwards and Blake is the son of Nikki and Nathan Smith.

Kiarna is wearing a classic V Neck bodice Aurora Satin Gown. The gown features a full 50’s style circle skirt of satin with a tulle underlay. The satin Bodice is hand stitched with swiss glitter glass and mini pearls. Simple elegance.

Our third debutante this evening is Clancy Cruickshank partnered by Ashton Frost. Clancy is the daughter of Liz and Troy Cruickshank and Ashton is the son of Simone Hansen and Jeremy Frost.

Clancy is wearing a striking strapless gown featuring a sophisticated straight neckline and a beautifully fitted, ruched bodice. The bodice also features delicate embroidered floral detailing. Flowing from the fitted bodice, the gown opens into a gathered, draped full skirt, creating graceful movement. The dramatic bubble hem adds a modern and distinctive finish to this gown.

Our next debutante this evening is Tahneka Richards. She is partnered by Riley Hosie. Tahneka is the daughter of Mylee Brand and Grant Richards and Riley is the son of Natasha Tyack and Daniel Hosie.

This evening Tahneka is wearing a stunning Tania Olsen gown in beautiful classic white. The gown features a sweetheart neckline and an elegant lace corset-style bodice. The delicate lace detailing adds an element of timeless sophistication and grace. From the fitted bodice, the gown flows into a full princess skirt.

Our next debutante this evening is Lara Atkinson. She is partnered by Callan Venables. Lara is the daughter of Serena Richards and Matthew Atkinson and the granddaughter of Linsay Richards, Larry Collins and Tracey Legget. Callan is the son of Jasmine and Craig Venables.

Lara wears a classic ball gown featuring a low waisted full skirt with inverted pleats. The strapless sweetheart neckline is adorned with elegant peekaboo pearl details. The back of the gown is finished with a beautiful lace up corset closure.

Our final debutante this evening is Annaleigh Grogan. She is partnered by Andrew Buckland.

Annaleigh is the daughter of Renee Swanston and Wade Grogan and stepdaughter of Nicole Read and Steve May. Andrew is the son of Kate and Brad Buckland.

This evening Annaleigh is wearing a beautiful white gown. The bodice is adorned with delicate sequins and shimmering pearls, creating a stunning sparkle that catches the light beautifully. Flowing from the embellished bodice is a full, soft tulle skirt, creating a dreamy and graceful silhouette with every step.

The debutantes and their partners were then presented to Father Getulio, Miss Brotherton, and the gathered crowd. Their presentation dance was a variation of the Pride of Erin.

Dance instructors were Stanley Alexander and Stella Turla, who worked so expertly with the debs and their partners to create such a graceful performance.

Father Getulio, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, then addressed the audience and declared the Ball open. Annaleigh Grogan and Lara Atkinson responded to Father Getulio on behalf of all the debutantes and their partners.

Mrs Ridley then thanked all of those who made the 2026 Condobolin Deb Ball possible.

“Thank you, Anna-Leigh and Lara – on behalf of the organising committee, Josie, Halle, Frankie and Clive thank you thank you for your kind words and thoughtful gifts. I know I can speak for them when I say that we have all thoroughly enjoyed your participation in this year’s presentation. The girls and their partners have all been an absolute delight. Their dedication to learning the dance was impressive and from the first meeting they have been working hard to ensure tonight was the wonderful night that it is. Parents, you have done a wonderful job raising such impressive young adults.

“A big thank you goes to Alisha Taylor and her wonderful helpers for the decorations in the auditorium tonight- the auditorium looks beautiful, thank you. And thanks goes to Craig and Callan Venables and Tim Small for their help with the table decorations. Another special thanks to the committee, Kathy, and Helen and, Alisha It has been a privilege to work with this efficient team.

“A huge thank you to all the parents and family members who have helped to make tonight happen. Please give all those who contributed to this night a round of applause, they know who they are!”

The evening then moved to the traditional cutting of the Debutante’s Cake. Clancy Cruickshank and her partner Ashton Frost along with Tahneka Richards and her partner Riley Hosie came forward to do the honours on the night. The cake was very kindly donated by Lisa Elias, and was organised by Clancy and the Cruickshank family.