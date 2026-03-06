A new plan to address domestic violence

By Melissa Blewitt

A new dedicated plan to address domestic violence against First Nations women and children has been announced.

The 10-year road map Our Ways – Strong Ways – Our Voices: National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Plan to End Family, Domestic and Sexual Violence 2026– 2036, released on Tuesday, 10 February, was developed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in co-design with Australian and state and territory governments.

It will help Indigenous organisations provide services including crisis response teams, emergency accommodation and support for women to leave violence safely. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women face unique and significant barriers to getting help – they are seven times more likely to be victims of intimate partner homicide and 27 times more likely than non-Indigenous women to be hospitalised due to family violence. This increases to 41 times more likely in regional and very remote communities.

“Our Ways – Strong Ways – Our Voices delivers on a long-held call by First Nations women and the community sector for a standalone action plan that recognises the specific needs of First Nations families,” Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians the Hon Malarndirri McCarthy said.

“Delivering Our Ways builds on our work to end gender-based violence and is a significant step toward realising better outcomes for First Nations women and children across the country.

“I commend the effort of all who worked in partnership to deliver this landmark National Plan.”

During the announcement Minister McCarthy acknowledged the tragic events at Lake Cargelligo on Thursday, 22 January. “So, when we take a moment to reflect on our own personal experiences, I also reflect on what’s happening with the families at Lake Cargelligo,” she said. “There are families across the country, like those in Lake Cargelligo, who are still in desperate need of support, of love, of healing, of being surrounded in good ways to come through the other side.”

Our Ways – Strong Ways – Our Voices is backed by $218.3 million in new funding over four years. As an immediate step, the funding will invest in a national network of up to 40 Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations (ACCOs) to deliver community-led specialist support services that help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and families who are experiencing family, domestic, and sexual violence.

A monitoring and evaluation framework will be developed, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives from each state and territory.

“This is a historic day. For the first time, Australia has a dedicated national plan to address the unique needs and barriers Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and children face in accessing support,” Federal Minister for Social Services Tanya Plibersek stated.

“Our Ways – Strong Ways – Our Voices stands on the shoulders of its advocates – Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and victim survivors.

“Labor promised to develop this plan and now we have delivered. “I’d like to thank Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who shared their advice, stories and experiences of domestic, family and sexual violence. Your courage drives this plan.

“This plan is our shared commitment to work together to make sure all communities, from Redfern to Alice Springs, are safe and strong.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800 737 732, text 0458 737 732 or visit www.1800respect.org.au for online chat and video call services.

If you are concerned about your behaviour or use of violence, you can contact the Men’s Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or visit www.ntv.org.au

MensLine Australia Services are available if you are concerned about your wellbeing, relationships, and behaviour on 1300 789 978 or by visiting www.mensline.org.au

Feeling worried or no good? No shame, no judgement, safe place to yarn. Speak to a 13YARN Crisis Supporter, call 13 92 76. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.