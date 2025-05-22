A new partnership for LSC

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils are the first NSW local governments to become Yellow Ribbon Road Safety Councils in partnership with the Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) Group.

The Councils and SARAH Group have signed an Memorandum of Understanding, committing to working together to improve road safety across the region.

The SARAH Group was founded by Peter Frazer OAM, whose 23-year-old daughter Sarah was killed by a distracted truck driver on the Hume Freeway in 2012.

Mr Frazer established National Road Safety Week the following year, which is now recognised annually by Federal, State and local governments across Australia.

The SARAH Group seeks to improve road safety outcomes through policy development, community education, advocacy and collaboration with community and government organisations.

Lachlan Shire Council Director of Infrastructure, Adrian Milne, said that the Councils are excited for this opportunity to improve road safety outcomes in regional NSW.

“We have been participating in National Road Safety Week for the past decade and believe the partnership with Peter and the SARAH Group will enhance our road safety activities and outcomes – not just during National Road Safety Week but every day.

“Road deaths and crashes have significant economic, health and societal impacts. Improved safety on our roads not only results in reduced financial and medical costs, it benefits all of us.

“The endorsement of the Yellow Ribbon Road Safety Council MOU signifies our dedication to advancing road safety goals in collaboration with reputable organisations like SARAH.

“Through this partnership, we will implement initiatives aimed at enhancing safety, including public awareness campaigns, infrastructure improvements and collaborating with stakeholders. Mr Milne said.

SARAH Group President Peter Frazer said that the SARAH Group’s intention is to utilise their policy and road safety advocacy skills to help the Councils identify and lobby for improved road safety outcomes within their and surrounding LGAs.

“Safer Australian Roads And Highways is extremely excited to be working with the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils because of their proven and dedicated commitment to improving road safety, not only for their locals, but for all who travel through their communities.

“Given that two thirds of NSW’s death and serious injuries occurs in our regional communities, it is more important than ever to improve our roads and how we use them to get everyone home safe. I couldn’t be prouder of each of these Yellow Ribbon Road Safety Councils, and I thank them sincerely for their great leadership!” Mr Frazer said.

This year, National Road Safety Week will run from 11 – 18 May and highlights the impact of road trauma and how to reduce it.

During the week, road users are encouraged to take the pledge to “Drive So Others Survive!” – including not being distracted while driving, not speeding and to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Councils’ will mark National Road Safety Week with staff wearing yellow lapel ribbons, proudly displaying yellow ribbon stickers on their fleet vehicles, hosting staff information sessions about mobile phones and driving, lighting up Forbes Town Hall and the monument at Memorial Hill in Parkes yellow and more.

Lapel ribbons and vehicle stickers will be available for free for the community to collect from the Councils’ Administration Offices.

You can sign the pledge to “Drive So Others Survive!” online at www.roadsafetyweek.com.au

For further information please call Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, on (02) 6861 2364. Press Release (Lachlan Shire Council).