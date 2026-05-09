A New Era for Boarding at Kinross Wolaroi School

Advertorial.

As Kinross Wolaroi School celebrates its 140th anniversary in 2026, the school is embracing a period of renewal, growth and strengthened leadership – particularly within its boarding community.

For generations, Kinross has been a home away from home for regional families, and today it continues to offer a boarding experience that blends country values with exceptional educational opportunity.

Leading this next chapter is newly appointed Principal, Mr Timothy Kelly, who joined the school in January. With more than 25 years’ experience in independent education, Mr Kelly brings a clear vision centred on academic excellence, student wellbeing and genuine community connection. “Schools are at their best when students feel known, inspired and challenged to grow,” he said.

Supporting this vision is Head of Boys’ Boarding, Mr Justin McInnes, who joined Kinross Wolaroi after 17 years at The Scots College in Sydney. Working closely with Ms Hannah Whittemore, Head of Girls’ Boarding, the pair are strengthening a cohesive, co-educational boarding culture built on care, structure and a genuine sense of belonging. Together, they ensure students across both campuses experience consistent pastoral support and a warm,

family-style environment.

Kinross Wolaroi’s boarding program is intentionally designed to meet the needs of students at every stage. With dedicated houses for younger year groups, mixed senior houses, and a parallel girls’ campus, boarders benefit from personalised care alongside the advantages of a co-educational community. Academic support is embedded into daily routines, while weekends are vibrant and active, with most students choosing to stay on campus.

In 2026, the school will open a new state-of-the-art boarding facility for Year 7 and 8 boys – purpose-built to enhance wellbeing, connection and contemporary residential living.

As Kinross Wolaroi looks to the future, families are invited to meet the Principal and Boarding Executive during the upcoming regional tours: Condobolin and Parkes on 9 May, and Dubbo on 16 May. Register via the Kinross Wolaroi School website or contact our Admissions Team on 02 6392 0300.