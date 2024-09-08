A new Counsellor

Leanne Peterson has taken up the role of School Counsellor across both Condobolin High School and Condobolin Public School.

“As the school counsellor/registered psychologist at Condobolin High School and Condobolin Public School, I enjoy working with school staff and families to provide school staff, parents and caregivers, external practitioners and organisations to create safe, healthy, and supportive learning environments that strengthen connections between home, school, and the community,” a post on the Condobolin High School Page read.

“My husband Paul and I have moved from the Shoalhaven area to enjoy a tree change at Condobolin. We look forward to being part of the community and enjoying all Condobolin has to offer.”

For Term 3 Mrs Peterson will be available at Condobolin High School: Week 7 (2-6 September) Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; Week 8 (9-13 September) Monday, Tuesday; Week 9 (16-20 September) Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; Week 10 (23-27 September) Monday, Tuesday.