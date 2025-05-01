A new business for Mikhala

Mikhala Mitchell is the new owner of Stem the Florist. She held an official opening with guests enjoying gifts, nibbles and wine on Wednesday, 9 April. Mikhala is looking forward to the next chapter of her journey. Mikhala describes her business as a “space full of beauty, creativity, and blooms for every occasion.” She is thrilled her new business is part of the Condobolin community. “Just a girl who decided to bloom. Loving flowers, fun, and friends and now turning that love into something beautiful. Let’s grow together,” a post shared by Mikhala on the Stem the Florist Facebook Page read. Mikhala’s is already known for her Makandco line, where she makes handmade luxury candles. Former owner, Eloise Ward said she could not wait to see what Mikhala would bring to the store. “Thank you for keeping the spark alive and we wish you luck with everything (not that you need it),” she wrote on the Stem the Florist Facebook Page. Hours of trade for Stem the Florist are 10m to 4.30pm Monday to Friday; and 10am to 12pm on Saturday. Stem the Florist is located at 90B Bathurst Street, Condobolin or give them a call on 02 6895 2246. Mikhala cannot wait to see you!