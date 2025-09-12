A musical journey

Condobolin High School student Kiara Roussety has progressed to Phase One of the Talent Development Project after a two-level audition process. The Talent Development Project is a

statewide initiative that is committed to developing young musicians for a career in the music industry during and after their time at school. It requires two days’ commitment per month in Sydney to work with industry professionals. Congratulations and all the best Kiara! Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.