A morning of country community
By Melissa Blewitt
The Condobolin Community Centre was a popular spot on Saturday, 12 September with locals dropping in for the CWA Condobolin Branch’s car boot sale held as part of CWA Awareness Week.
Local stallholders brought along a variety of goods, giving neighbours the chance to browse for a bargain, have a friendly chat and enjoy a relaxed morning out.
The event was a great opportunity for locals to support the CWA and the work it continues to do in the Condobolin community.
With plenty of stalls, friendly faces and community spirit, the morning reflected the country tradition of neighbours supporting one another while enjoying a good catch-up.
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