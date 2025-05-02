A moment of reflection

Condobolin Public School came together as a school to pause and reflect on the significance of ANZAC Day on Thursday, 10 April. “Our ANZAC Assembly was a moving tribute to the bravery, sacrifice, and enduring spirit of the Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women, both past and present,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Students demonstrated deep respect and understanding as they shared poems as they honoured the ANZAC legacy. “It was heartening to see our students engaging with this important part of our history, showing empathy, pride, and a strong sense of gratitude.” Following the assembly, students and staff participated in a school march, completing two silent laps around the oval. “This symbolic act allowed us all to reflect further on the ANZAC spirit and to walk together in unity and respect,” the post went on. “It was a powerful reminder of the importance of honouring those who have served and of teaching our students the value of remembrance.” Lest We Forget. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.