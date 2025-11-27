A moment of reflection

By Melissa Blewitt

RSL LifeCare William Beech Gardens held a Remembrance Day Service on 11 November.

Facility Manager RSL LifeCare Rachael Schultz officially welcomed those gathered for the commemoration.

Lloyd Merritt then gave the Acknowledgement of Country, which was followed by the hymn, Abide With Me.

Condobolin High School students Stephanie Riach and Shayla Baker recited ‘In Flanders Fields’ and ‘We Shall Keep The Faith’.

Pastor Paul Lukins presented the Remembrance Day address. He then followed this with the Prayer of Remembrance and Prayer for Peace. Ms Schultz, Helen Phillips, Lloyd Merritt, Pastor Lukins, Stephanie Riach, Shayla Baker and Mrs Gordon Phillips (Vietnam War Veteran) laid wreaths.

Helen Phillips (daughter of Mr Gordon Phillips) recited ‘The Ode’, ‘The Last Post’ and ‘The Rouse’ was played and the service concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.