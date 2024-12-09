A message from NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner, Rob Rogers AFSM

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS), which I have the privilege of leading, is the world’s largest volunteer firefighting organisation, with more than 70,000 dedicated members working tirelessly to protect lives and property across the State.

When combined with the expertise of Fire and Rescue NSW, Forestry Corporation, and the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, the bush fire management resources available through the NSW Government form a robust and highly capable force.

These resources are a vital line of defence, standing ready to assist communities during their time of need. However, no amount of preparation can substitute for individual and community vigilance.

After several years of wetter-than-average conditions, it is critical that we do not allow complacency to take hold as we continue through the 2024/25 bush fire season.

Every resident should take a moment to assess their personal risk. Ask yourself – am I, or is my property, at risk of bush or grass fires?

The reality is simple – if you live, work or travel near bushland or grasslands, you are in a fire risk area.

The next step is to determine your level of preparedness. Our research indicates that only 70pc of residents in bush fire-prone areas have a plan in place, and of those, only half have actively prepared their homes. This is a concerning statistic.

The RFS strongly encourages all residents to develop a bush fire survival plan. Creating a plan is a straight-forward but crucial step in safeguarding your home, and loved ones. It can take as little as five minutes to start, yet the benefits can be life-saving.

For those who already have a plan, it is equally important to review and update it regularly.

Changes in family circumstances, property conditions, or the presence of pets and livestock can significantly impact your preparedness.

Bush fire safety is not something to ‘set and forget.’

Comprehensive resources and step-by-step guidance are available on the RFS website at rfs.nsw.gov.au. I strongly encourage every resident to use these tools to enhance their understanding of bush fire risks and improve their readiness.

This bush fire season, my hope is that all communities across NSW will remain safe and well. However, preparedness is your greatest defence against the unpredictability of bush and grass fires.

Let us work together to protect lives, property, and the communities we hold dear.

Commissioner Rob Rogers has served the NSW Rural Fire Service for 45 years, beginning as a brigade volunteer in 1979. A holder of the Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM), he has been Commissioner since July 2020.