A memorable year for Lachlan Valley United Physie (LVU)

What a year 2025 was for Lachlan Valley United Physie and all of its members. Our local country girls sure did shine on all levels, from Local, Zone to National levels. Exceeding all expectations and performing at the highest possible levels.

LVU Physie has been running in the Lachlan Valley community for almost 50 years. The club is a non-for-profit organisation run by committed volunteers. Physie as it is known offers safe and affordable dance classes for girls and women of all ages, 2- 70+.

The club has been under the guidance of Senior associate teacher Louise Donnelly for over 30 years and has been growing in numbers stature and strength and 2025 the members sure did deliver.

Zone is our major qualifying competition for members to be eligible to compete in the National championships held at Olympic Park Sydney Our Zone was held in September 2025. Each age group has an individual competition and some have a team event to compete in as well. To summarise LVU had 7 Zone champions, 24 Individual places, 16 Finalist, 3 Zone 1st place teams, 1 National 1st place and 2nd place ladies team, 5 national semi finalist 2 national finalist and 4th Place overall national champion.

Definition: Finals is the top 10-14 girls of each age section, Places are awarded from the finalist and all place receivers qualify for national level.

5 Years Finalist Darcy Bray and Eedith Fyfe.

6 Years First Place and Zone Champion Amity Dunn, 4th Place Sadie Markwort, Finalist Audrey Markwort and Paisley Smith.

7 Years First Place and Zone Champion Camille Bridge, 5th Place Lyla Smith.

8 Years 2nd Place Adella Slone, 3rd Aria Smith, 5th Place Stephanie Hornery, Finalist Adele Stewart, Choie Quade.

9 Years 1st Place and Zone Champion Harper Taylor, 2nd Ava Charters, Finalist Audrey Merritt, Billie Calton, Viviane Machett, Annabelle Barrass.

10 Years 1st Place Zone Champion Scarlet Barnes, 2nd Molly Betland, 4th Aleigha Hornery, Finalist Addi Crammond, Sieana Small, Charlett Miller.

11 Years 2nd Place Lucy Miles, 3rd Anable Allen, Finalist Lila Wlash.

12 Years 1st Place Zone champion Danielle Hornery, 2nd Willow Frost.

13 Years 1st Place Zone Champion Emily Miles, 2nd Deniesse Donaire Finalist Hollie Miles.

14 Years 1st Place Zone Champion Maddison Hornery, 3rd Grace McDonald, Finalist Rachel Bilsborough.

Intermediate Ladies Section: 1st Zoe Bilsborough, 3rd Emily Miles, 4th Katrina Leslie.

Open Ladies: 4th Place Nakeira Clark.

In the Teams events held:

5-6 yrs team 1st zone champions.

9-10yrs team 1st Zone champions.

11-12yrs teams 1st Zone champions.

Our ladies’ teams had to go to Sydney to compete. This is straight to national level. Our Novice ladies team Came 1st in their qualifying section and went into the playoJs to win 1st Place overall and National Novice A/B combined grade Champions. (we are B grade).

Our Intermediate ladies team Came 2nd in their qualifying section.

Our Seniors we on to compete at the next qualifying round at Olympic Park, If selected into the top 15 they then go on to compete again at the Opera House for the Ultimate level of Nationals grand champions.

Deniesse Donniare made it to the Semi Finals section which is top 30-38 in her age section.

Maddison Hornery and Emily Miles qualified into the Top 15 and went on to compete at the Opera House in December. Emily Riches was placed 4th overall in the 13years section.

In our Ladies nationals’ sections, we had Louise Donnelly, Nakeira Clark, Zoe Bilsborough, Emily Miles, and Katrina Leslie all as national semi-finalist.

It certainly was a year to remember. Our members are all shaping up and getting ready for the 2026 season which started on 17th February.

