A memorable Australian Naggers Cup

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday, we had a good crowd of 62 that played a 4BBB stableford sponsored by Condobolin Newsagency. Thanks Hanlons for your support.

Winners of the day were Ricky Dargin and Jacob George with 44 pts on a 4-way c/b, runners up were Willy Dargin and Josh Coe 44 pts. Ball comp winners C. Venables and D. Wallace, D. Lark and C. Ellis, A. Rodgers and G. Blattman, B. Toms and G. Taylor, G. Moncrieff and R. Hurley 41 pts c/ b the cutoff. NTPs all grades M. Caruana, no.7 B. Hurley, no. 9 J. George and D. Donnelly, no. 11 C. Venables and D. Lark, no. 17 D. Nesbitt and D. Wallace.

9-hole comp winner was Darren Frankel with 20 pts, runner up was Vanessa Ranken 19 pts c/b. LCD Paddy was there.

Sunday, we had another 60 odd contest the Australian Naggers Cup and the local Naggers Cup and Odds and Sods, in a nutshell, the title winners were Mark and Sandra Beetson from

Nyngan after 4 holes of sudden death playoff down the 18th.

Local winners were Brad and Beck Hurley in the Naggers with 76 1/2 nett, and Paul Sinderberry and Pen McLachlan won the Odds and Sods with 71 1/2 nett.

Next Saturday we will play an individual stableford and Sunday you have a choice of Manildra or Nyngan opens for a great day out.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen