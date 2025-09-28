A leading role
Former Condobolin High School student Triston Ross has been named as a 2026 Captain for Matraville Sports High School. Lili Viall was announced as the other School Leader. Triston has made the move the Sydney to chase his rugby league dreams. Image Credit: Matraville High School – NSW DEC Facebook Page.
