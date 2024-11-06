A large crowd enjoys Milby Sports Gymkhana
A large crowd flocked to Milby Sports Gymkhana Saturday, 19 October. Many new and old faces enjoyed a myriad of entertainment at the event. There was plenty for the entire family to enjoy, including the Bushman’s Challenge, the Motorbikes versus Horses demonstration, gymkhana, poddy calf, and steer rides, ping pong drop, foot races for children and adults and the Greasy Pole challenge all delighted the crowd. The Lolly shop was stocked full of sweet goodies, chips, and soft drinks. Brad Haling Music had many kicking up their heels late into the night. The Milby Sports Gymkhana Committee would like to thank the community for attending the event and to those who helped out on the day. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
