A Joyous occasion at Filipino Australian Community Christmas celebration

The Filipino Australian Community of Condobolin gathered for a Christmas celebration at the SRA Pavilion in Condobolin on Saturday, 6 December. Everyone who attended had a fabulous time. There were plenty of games, songs, and raffles to keep everyone entertained. Santa even dropped by for a visit. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 15/12/2025By

Latest News

We recommend