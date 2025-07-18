A joyful celebration

Dozens of people (pictured above) joined in All Saints’ Condobolin’s ‘Christmas in July’ celebration on Saturday, 5 July. Rector, Bishop Stuart Robinson said, “we were literally packed into the church house as the church itself has scaffolding around the outside in readiness for the new roof”. The congregation dressed in festive attire and shared in Christmas-type desserts after the service. “The carol singing could be heard all the way up Marsden Street”, Bishop Robinson, joked. The next big event for All Saints’ is the ‘Harvest Festival’ at the end of August. Image Contributed.