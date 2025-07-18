A joyful celebration
Dozens of people (pictured above) joined in All Saints’ Condobolin’s ‘Christmas in July’ celebration on Saturday, 5 July. Rector, Bishop Stuart Robinson said, “we were literally packed into the church house as the church itself has scaffolding around the outside in readiness for the new roof”. The congregation dressed in festive attire and shared in Christmas-type desserts after the service. “The carol singing could be heard all the way up Marsden Street”, Bishop Robinson, joked. The next big event for All Saints’ is the ‘Harvest Festival’ at the end of August. Image Contributed.
Latest News
A joyful celebration
Dozens of people (pictured above) joined in All Saints’ Condobolin’s [...]
Trivia Night success at Sports Club
Condobolin Sports Club have been hosting very successful Trivia Nights [...]
Community enjoys a Cushion Concert
On Saturday, 28 June Lachlan Arts Council held a Cushion [...]
Church roofing project underway
By Melissa Blewitt The All Saints Anglican Church roofing project [...]
Amazing artworks on show at CPS NAIDOC Week Exhibition
Condobolin Public School held a Kindergarten to Year Six Art [...]
Indi and Suede are sensational spellers
By Melissa Blewitt Indi Worland (Stage Two) and Suede Sloane [...]