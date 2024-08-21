A journey filled with joy and wonder at 128th Condobolin Show

The Condobolin Show has unveiled a lineup of exciting attractions that promises visitors a journey filled with joy and wild wonder.

Among the star attractions, Fairy La La Land will take centre stage at the 2024 Condobolin Show with its enchanting world that blends theatre artistry and children’s entertainment like never before.

The community will be taken on a journey filled with curiosity, education, magic, juggling, joy and happiness.

On the Saturday of the Show (24 August) showgoers can expect family entertainment, magic, juggling, comedy, puppetry, song and dance, giveaways, balloon twisting, face painting – and best of all the audience will be invited to participate.

From slithery snakes to majestic lizards, it will be a day of discovery and wild wonder at the WOW Reptile Encounters tent at the Condobolin Show on Saturday, 24 August.

WOW Reptile Encounters will showcase some of the amazing creatures from the reptile and amphibian world.

Children will learn about many creatures as well as their importance to the environment. The show includes a variety of non-venomous snakes as well as lizards and frogs. All children will have the chance to see and touch these amazing creatures.

Condobolin Show Society is inviting children to enter this year’s Junior Showgirl and Tiny Tots competitions.

The events are proudly sponsored by Hippity Hop Boutique. There will be prizes and sashes for all winners plus special treats for all entrants.

There are three categories including Miss Condo Tiny Tot (open to girls aged two to five years); Master Condo Tiny Tot (open to boys aged two to five years; and Junior Showgirl (open to girls aged six to 10 years).

Judges look for authenticity and entrants being themselves. Judging will take place on Saturday, 24 August from 10.30am.

The Down the Lachlan Speed Shear is returning to Condobolin Show.

The initiative and enthusiastic efforts of Mason Turner and Gabbie Moran has attracted almost $8,000 in prize money. A high level of competition is expected.

Another feature of the initiative will be a Blade Shear demonstration by Tom Kirk. Showgoers will be able to vote for who they believe is the ‘Legend of the Lachlan’ on the day.

First prize in the Opens category will be $2,500. Second will receive $1,000 and third will receive $500. In the Seniors, $1,500 is up for grabs, with $500 for second and $300 for third. If you are competing in the Intermediate category, first prize will be $1,000, second prize will be $300 and third prize will be $200.

Are you and your best friend ready to take part in the Sunrise Energy Metals Dog High Jump at the 2024 Condobolin Show?

The event returns after a hiatus but is sure to enthrall showgoers from 4.30pm (time subject to change) on Saturday, 24 August. There will be both a small and large dog category. There will be cash prizes, ribbons and dog biscuits for first, second and third place.

There will be cars, trucks, tractors, motorbikes, and stationary motors aplenty at the Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club’s Display at the 2024 Condobolin Show.

The display will be held on both Friday and Saturday of the Condobolin Show. However, it will only be trucks and tractors on display on Friday, and the cars, motorbikes and small engines will join them on Saturday.

Does your child have a pet that they would like to show off?

Then the Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade at the Show is the perfect event to exhibit their dog, cat, bird or best dressed pet.

Held adjacent to the Shearing Shed and Farmyard Nursery, the parade is judged at 2pm on the first afternoon of the show, this year Friday, 23 August. Entry to the event is free.

The seven sections will cover Best Presented Dog, Smartest Pet (can perform tricks/obey commands), Best Presented Cat, Best Presented Pet – Other (for example mouse, ferret, guinea pig, rabbit, Lizard), Best Kept Bird and Cage, Best Dressed Pet (Costume) and Pet That Looks Like Owner. Sections may be subject to late change, so please check regularly with Facebook, local media or with the Show Office prior to the Pet Parade.

There will be cash prizes of $10 for the winner of each section along with a ribbon. Second prize also receives a ribbon. There is $25 cash, a trophy and ribbon for the champion pet.

The Official Opening, starting of the 128th annual Condobolin Show will take place at 12.30pm on Saturday, 24 August. The 2024 Condobolin Young Woman Presentation will also take place as part of the Official Opening.

The Condobolin Veteran and Vintage Restoration Club and the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band will participate in the Grand Parade at 3pm. A crescendo of colours will light up the night sky, with Fletcher’s Fireworks Finale at 7:30pm.

The very best in cookery, art, flowers, produce, agriculture, wool, and trades will be showcased in the SRA Pavilion. Equestrian enthusiasts will be thrilled with five horse rings, including the Kingston Resources show jumping ring. A Championship Dog Show will also thrill, where many canines will be up for judging, aiming to take top spot.

So be part of the 128th annual Condobolin Show celebrating a wonderful array of thrilling attractions and a rich community history on Friday, 23 and Saturday, 24 August.