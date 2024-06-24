A huge field tees off in Memorial event

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 8th June, we had a huge field of 81 golfers that played a 3 person ambrose sponsored by Mal Malouf and Roger Hadrill in memory of Trent and Neil. Thanks, fellas, for your support.

Winners of the day were Matt Smith, Craig and Callen Venables with 58 nett, runners up were Steve Taylor, Matt and Eli Heffernan with 58 1/6 nett.

Ball comp winners K Crow, S Beattie, N Coe 59 5/6 nett. J Hall, Z Yeomans, P Ward 60 nett. D Frankel, J Tyack, S Hounsell 60 2/6 nett. G McCumstie, D Hall, M Thorpe 60 5/8 nett.

Monday 10th June we played a 4bbb stableford, winners were Matt and Eli Heffernan with 46 points, runners up were Paddy ward and Clint Ellis with 44 points.

How good is golf?

