A historical look at Condobolin Show

Local young ladies are being encouraged to enter the 2025 The Sydney Royal Ag Shows NSW Young Woman Competition. The program is designed to develop regional young women. Contact Chief Steward Rachael Bendall on 0458 554 294 for more information.

• ABOVE: In 1966, Sandra Jones (3rd) with Showgirl Heather Palmer (centre) and runner-up Anita Brigden. Image Credit: Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page.

• BELOW: Condobolin’s 1964 Showgirl Carolyn Brady (Carolyn Allen), second runner-up in Sydney in 1965. Image Credit: Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page.