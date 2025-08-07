A historical look at Condobolin Show
Local young ladies are being encouraged to enter the 2025 The Sydney Royal Ag Shows NSW Young Woman Competition. The program is designed to develop regional young women. Contact Chief Steward Rachael Bendall on 0458 554 294 for more information.
• ABOVE: In 1966, Sandra Jones (3rd) with Showgirl Heather Palmer (centre) and runner-up Anita Brigden. Image Credit: Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page.
• BELOW: Condobolin’s 1964 Showgirl Carolyn Brady (Carolyn Allen), second runner-up in Sydney in 1965. Image Credit: Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page.
Latest News
Students have strong start to term 3
Trundle Central School 9/10 Timber Technology students have had a [...]
Movie fun for local youth
Lachlan Children’s Services enjoyed an afternoon of fun when they [...]
Bendigo Bank Agencies to close in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo
By Melissa Blewitt The Bendigo Bank has decided to close [...]
A historical look at Condobolin Show
Local young ladies are being encouraged to enter the 2025 [...]
Narelle and Suellen compete in Cobar
Western Districts Ladies' Golf Association held its annual Rose Bowl [...]
Evolution Mining recognises 50 years of NAIDOC Week
On Thursday, 10 July, Evolution Mining’s Cowal Gold Operations recognised [...]