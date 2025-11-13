A heartfelt Thank You

Dear Editor.

Can Assist Condobolin would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who continues to support our efforts to assist local people in Condobolin affected by cancer.

We are especially grateful to Key Agri, Lachlan Shire Council and Condobolin Sports Club for their generous support of our Charity Golf Day, to those involved in International Women’s Day for their kind donation, and to the

Condobolin Picnic Races and Milby Sports Day committees for their wonderful can collection contributions.

We’d also like to thank the many local businesses and community members who host or contribute to the can collection baskets dotted around town — every coin, can and bottle truly adds up and makes a difference.

All funds raised by Can Assist Condobolin stay right here in our community, helping locals with the cost of medication, travel, and accommodation when they need to travel away for cancer treatment.

If you or someone you know in Condobolin is undergoing cancer treatment and may need assistance, please reach out to us via email at condobolin@canassist.org.au or through Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy.

Your continued generosity and community spirit ensure that we can keep providing vital support — helping make the journey a little easier for our friends and neighbours.

The Can Assist Condobolin Committee.