A great roll up
Bridge
Great roll up on Tuesday with nearly everyone present.
We played set boards. That is, boards that have been randomly set by a computer with a printout of the optimum results. We all hate set boards!
Edwina and Sandra made the most of the boards, winning with 62.5 per cent. Second were Bonnie and Max with 55 per cent. Third were Sue and Wendy with 50 per cent.
On Wednesday, numbers were down with Life getting in the way! The scores were very close with Jan and Bonnie winning with 2,320 points. Second were Lorraine and Dick with 2,290 points.
Hope everyone has their accommodations booked for our weekend away.
The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men – Plato, approximately 386BC. A long time ago, but still relevant!
Bridget.
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