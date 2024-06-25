A Grand Slam bid

Bridge

Hay, hooray and hallelujah! A Grand Slam was made and BID earlier in June. That made everyone happy.

We spent a great time with good friends, on a very cold day, playing Bridge. Doesn’t get much better than that.

Our new computer is still not cooperating, so we went back to the very first computer we used back in the old days, did manual scoring and got a perfect result. Happy again!

Happiest of all were Lorraine and Dick with 67.5 per cent. Second were Bonnie and Max with 47.5 per cent, and third were Edwina and Sandra with 47 per cent. Good job people!

Happy Birthday Edwina! We had a fabulous cake to celebrate.

Sue, Bonnie and Max did a workshop in Wagga Wagga on Monday 10th June and are hopefully on their way to becoming Directors of Bridge.

I had a terrifying experience last night. I was alone in the house taking a bath … when all of a sudden … I felt a tap on my shoulder.

Oh My!

Bridget.