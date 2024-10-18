A Graduation Dinner for Year 12
Condobolin High School Year 12 students were celebrated at Graduation Dinner on Thursday, 26 September at the RSL Club. Chairpersons for the evening were Gemma O’Bryan and Emma Patton. The Year 12 Class of 2024 included (in alphabetical order) Cody Barby, Ladeisha-Lee Capewell, Bella Clemson, Julious Coe, Tyreese Colliss, Sam Cunningham, Lillian Davis, Dominic Donaire, Adam Dykes, Ryan Goodsell, Sharlette McDonald, Noah Nash, Errol Packham, Emanuell Peterson, Ernest Peterson, Damon Reardon, Kiera Stevenson, Alkira Weatherall and Allana Wighton.
