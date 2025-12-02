A good roll up

Veterans Golf

A good rollup of players last Thursday for the veteran’s golf with 15 players taking to the course with the first of the Xmas hams up for offer.

1st place was awarded to Barrie Toms with an excellent 40 points.

Second place went to Andrew Burley on 38 points.

3rd place was awarded to Mick Hanlon on 37 points. 4th place was awarded to Rob Sanderson on 36 points, and the last ball went to Greg Moncrieff on 33 points.

Damien Noll claimed the non-Vets section with 30.

Nearest the pin on No 9 was claimed by Mick Hanlon and Brad Hurley claimed no 17.

Don’t forget that the combined Xmas party with the Tuesday golfers will be held on Tuesday the 9th December at 6.30 pm. Please advise Barrie Toms or Phil Thomas of numbers attending for catering purposes.

BT.