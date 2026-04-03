A good field of golfers

Condobolin Veterans Golf

A good field of 16 players were able to play golf with the vets on Thursday and despite the big dust storm and strong winds most managed to finish.

1st place went to John Adams with 36 points which was very good considering the conditions.

Second place went to Ian Myers with 35 points.

3rd place went to Rob Sanderson on 34 points.

Steve Beattie got 4th with 32 points and Anthoney Rodgers got the last ball with 31 points.

Mathew Starkey claimed the non vets section with 36 points.

Nearest the pin on No 17 was claimed by Ian Myers and No 9 was claimed by John Adams.

BT.