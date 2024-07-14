A good day out for Condobolin JRL teams

On Saturday, 29 June Condobolin Junior Rugby League travelled to West Wyalong to take on the Mallee Men at Ron Crow Oval to start the second half of the season.

Fifteen games were played across two ovals, with the junior Rams showing skills and sportsmanship, with their supporters cheering them on.

“Our mini / mod players have improved out of sight tearing up and down the field with speed and force. Congratulations to all the kids who had a good crack yesterday, tagging, tackling and have a good dig,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read.

“Under 14s Tag Gold played two fantastic games taking the win in both games 32-0. Congratulations to all the girls you are on fire. Well done Siarah with her Debut playing up in 14s. Well done Rachel with a double double (four tries) in one game and kicking 4/6 for both games.

“Under 14s Tag Blue played two fabulous games and taking home the win in both. 26-6 and 16-10. Congratulations to all the girls you are killing it. Well done to Lucy with a double double (four tries) in one game and Annabella with 3/5 kicks.

“Under 14s Tackle ran onto that field and they meant business. The game was very physical from the kick off and the boys played their hearts out and wanted that win 20-16. Congratulations to all the boys still sitting on top of the ladder.

“Under 16s Tackle boys had a win to collect yesterday and they weren’t going home without it. It was a very fast and solid game. Congratulations to all the boys fabulous game winning 40-18. Well done to Kyron who took a hat-trick and kicked 6/7. Welcome back and well done to Braith who also scored a hat-trick.

“Under 17s Tag girls had a score to settle and ran out firing. It was a fast game, and girls played their hearts out. Tags were flying and the girls came out on top. Congratulations girls taking the win 12-4.

“Congratulations all round Condo fantastic effort. Thank you to all the volunteers and supports who turn up each week to support the kids and the club,” the post concluded.

The Junior Rams take on Grenfell in Condobolin during the next round on Saturday, 6 July.