A generous donation
Condobolin Public School Relieving Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia was delighted to accept a new book for the school library. Student Jackson Bennett, was the winner of the Stage 3 CWA Intergroup Public Speaking Competition recently, was presented with the book as part of his prize and generously donated it to the Library. ABOVE: Jackson Bennett and Condobolin Public School Relieving Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
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