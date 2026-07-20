A generous donation

Condobolin Public School Relieving Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia was delighted to accept a new book for the school library. Student Jackson Bennett, was the winner of the Stage 3 CWA Intergroup Public Speaking Competition recently, was presented with the book as part of his prize and generously donated it to the Library. ABOVE: Jackson Bennett and Condobolin Public School Relieving Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.