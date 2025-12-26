A generous donation

Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations made a generous donation at the Condobolin St Vincent De Paul Branch. Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations Acting Maintenance Superintendent Thomas Jacobson visited the Condobolin Branch on Friday, 12 December to deliver 100 Why Leave Town (WLT) Cards. “At this time of year, it’s important to come together as a community and support those who may be doing it tough. By distributing Why Leave Town gift cards through our local St Vincent de Paul branches in West Wyalong, Forbes, and Condobolin, we’re not only helping families during the festive season but also encouraging spending within our local businesses. It’s a simple way to make a big difference.” Evolution Mining General Manager Joe Mammen said. St Vincent de Paul – St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin Dennis Brady and Secretary – St Vincent de Paul – St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin Helen Atkinson said they were “extremely grateful” for the generosity of Evolution Mining and that the cards “would help families in these challenging economic times.” ABOVE: Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations Acting Maintenance Superintendent Thomas Jacobson, President – St Vincent de Paul – St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin Dennis Brady and Secretary – St Vincent de Paul – St Joseph’s

Conference Condobolin Helen Atkinson. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.