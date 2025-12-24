A fond farewell for Darryl Porter

By Melissa Blewitt

After 19 years at Condobolin High School, Darryl Porter has decided to take on new challenges.

Educators and staff gathered to say a fond farewell to Darryl at the Condobolin Sports Club recently.

They recalled his time at the educational facility and how he had left a favourable impression on students and teachers.

“Darryl, a colleague, a mentor, a friend, who will be sadly missed. I am not sure Darryl realizes his impact across the school, especially with students far beyond the classroom walls,” was a

comment made at the farewell event.

“As Darryl moves on to the next chapter, we hope he carries with him the knowledge that he has made a real difference here. His legacy will remain in the students whose lives he has touched

and in the colleagues who feel fortunate to have worked alongside him,” was another comment shared by fellow teachers.

Some recollections centred on his dedication to students and his ability to take moments in his stride.

“Darryl came to Condobolin as the Industrial Arts teacher from a trade, he was fairly worldly chap and was able to call a spade a spade from the get go,” they said.

“In his 19 years at Condobolin High he was worn out four head teachers, and about six industrial arts teachers (all of which have fantastic back stories, just ask him). He has seen six deputies come and go, and he is up to his seventh Principal.

Through smooth sailing with some of these people and rough waters with others, Darryl has remained true to himself and done a brilliant job at not only teaching kids but also mentoring them as well.

“Darryl has been a role model for many kids taking on the boy’s advisor early on in his career and never been able to shake the job. He was always there when the boys needed that male role model to talk to. He had a Boxing Club going where boys could go and let off steam, he had loads of deodorant he could encourage boys to wear, and he had a straightshooting mouth that could tell a kid he was stupid without getting into trouble.”

While Darryl’s administration skills were not his strong suit, his rapport with both fellow teachers and students will be forever remembered.

“Darryl is a character that is unique, he is always there for you, be it an adult or student, he can be subtle or brutal depending on what you need. We can’t imagine Condobolin High School without

him. We love you Darryl, we will miss you, but we wish you all the very best for the future,” was a concluding comment at the farewell.