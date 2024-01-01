Library Assistant Abby Grimshaw (sitting on red chair) with Lynette Haworth, Damaris Otto and Maximus Haworth enjoyed the Christmas themed Storytime at the Condobolin Library. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

A Festive Storytime

The last Storytime of the Year at the Condobolin Library revolved around a festive theme. Library Assistant Abby Grimshaw read ‘An Aussie Night Before Christmas’ and ‘Find Spot at Christmas’ to those gathered at the event on Friday, 15 December. The group also sang a number of songs including ‘The ABC Song’. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Last Updated: 02/01/2024

