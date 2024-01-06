Latest News
A Festive Party
The Condobolin Masonic Lodge held their Christmas Party on Saturday, [...]
Three Decades Of Service
Jo-Lynn Pawsey’s recently celebrated an amazing three decades of dedication! [...]
Festive Party Fun For Condobolin CWA
Forty-five people attended the CWA annual Christmas Party at the [...]
Successful Christmas Pool Fair
The Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church held the Anglican Church Christmas [...]
NORMA’S ARTWORKS ON SHOW AT CONDOBOLIN
Norma Cairns love of art had an impact in many. [...]
A Festive Storytime
The last Storytime of the Year at the Condobolin Library [...]