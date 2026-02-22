A festive celebration for CWA

Condobolin Branch of the CWA held their annual Christmas Party at the Railway Hotel on Saturday the 29th of November.

This was an opportunity to get together and celebrate not only Christmas but another successful year for the Condobolin Branch.

Attendees enjoyed a lovely hot Christmas lunch, games with prizes and good conversation. The raffle which was a huge Christmas Hamper was won by Kim Jones. A big thankyou to all our members especially Angela and Lucy for hosting and Edwina and Sharon for manning the table for the wonderful afternoon.The Condobolin CWA branch has had a very successful year within the community including holding and being part of many successful events and will be back again in 2026.

The CWA is always looking for the next generation of country woman to become members. You can message us or keep up to date with information on our Facebook page – CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch.

