A Farewell Disco for Year 12

Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Britney were just some of the music icons who made an appearance at the RSL and partied the night away with Condobolin High School Year 12 students at their farewell disco on Friday, 13 September. “DJ Madz was on the beats, there were dance offs, push up comps and limbo as everybody danced the night away and made it a night to remember for Year 12,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Thank you to all students who came and made the night a success to farewell Year 12.”

ABOVE: Julious Coe, Dominic Donaire, Lillian Davis, Alkira Weatherall, Allana Wighton, Kiera Stevenson, Bella Clemson, and Sharlette McDonald (back row); together with (front row) Stevie Pawsey, Tyreese Colliss, Ernest Peterson, and Damon Reardon. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.