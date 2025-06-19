A fantastic day at lawn bowls

What a fantastic day at lawn bowls!

The children had an amazing time and really got into the game, thanks to the wonderful guidance from Flick and Lisa. A big thank you to both of you for coming along, sharing your knowledge, and teaching the kids the rules – your support made all the difference! Thank you to the Condobolin Sports Club for having us.

There were 11 keen lawn bowlers on the day.We also enjoyed some delicious snacks and lots of laughs. We’ll definitely be back for more fun on the green!

Lachlan Youth Services is facilitated by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc.

Trips and activities like these wouldn’t be possible without the generous funding received from the NSW Government and Lachlan Shire Council.

Contributed.