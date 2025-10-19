A CHS Graduation celebration

Condobolin High School held their Graduation Celebration for Year 12 students on Thursday, 25 September at the SRA Pavilion. Chairpersons for the evening were 2026 School Captains Ryan Baker and Madison Scarce. Miss Emily Peace (Year 12 Advisor) presented Year 12 to begin the proceedings. Gemma O’Bryan gave the Acknowledgement to Country. Mrs Wendy Scarce gave her Principal’s Address, which included presentations of Little Miss and Little Men Books to each student, representing qualities which she believed each student exemplified. This was followed by a Toast to Parents made by Emily Miles and Tara Hughes. Ms Colleen Campbell and Mrs Wendy Patton gave the response on behalf of parents. Emma Patton and Tyler Roberts articulated a Toast to the staff, while Summer Davis made a toast to the Year Advisor. Mr Adam Quinn responded on behalf of Condobolin High School staff. John Conanan, William Morgan and Jalanah Read cut the graduation cake. Miss Emily Peace followed this with her Year Advisor response. Montana Piercy and Tyler Bell presented the Year 12 Gift on the night. Gemma O’Bryan finished the night’s proceedings with a vote of thanks. The Year 12 Class of 2024 included (in alphabetical order) Tyler Bell, Arabella Blewitt, Hudson Cartwright, John Conanan, Summer Davis, Tara Hughes, Sabine Imrie, Faith Johnson, Emily Miles, William Morgan, Gemma O’Bryan, Emma Patton, Jaydon Pawsey, Montana Piercy, Jalanah Read, Tyler Roberts, Zane Saunders, Tayla Venables and Suzanna Wright. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.