A change of keys at the Railway Hotel

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

There has been a change of keys at the Railway Hotel in Condobolin.

With the success of the previous takeover of the Royal Hotel and Laundry the family has restructured the business to include the Railway Hotel.

Familiar faces will remain with Kim as Licensee and Max moving into the general manager role.

“I am excited to be taking over the day-to day reins of the Railway hotel, the venue is a great place to eat, drink and socialise and I’m looking to build on that. My initial focus is to improve customer service, with the popularity of the hotel ever increasing we need to keep up with demand with some new infrastructure to empower us to sail through the busy periods,” Max Jones said.

The dedicated staff will remain the face of the business and keep the cold ones flowing.

“I am looking forward to taking a more passive role in the business and enjoying more time with my family, especially my grandkids! My time at the railway has been a highlight of my career and while I will miss being there day to day, I will still play a role in the business, just the fun stuff!” Kim Jones said.

The railway hotel will remain the premier place to eat, drink, sleep and socialise, the future of Condo is bright, and the team look forward to seeing the business continue to be a hub for the community.