A chance for community to exercise and socialise

By Melissa Blewit

Bips and Burps offers a great opportunity to exercise, socialise and share parenting stories in a relaxed environment.

Community members put on their joggers to take part in a ‘Bibs and Burps Pram Walk’ hosted by CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes on Wednesday, 14 May.

The group began their journey at Memorial Park and then travelled to the Visitor Information Centre and enjoyed morning tea at Thorpey’s in the Paddock.

Mindful Movement with Red Dirt Studio is scheduled for Wednesday, 4 June. This will be held at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin’s Hall. A gold coin donation would be appreciated.

On Wednesday, 11 June bring along a book to swap with a friend. A Pram Walk will also feature from 10am, beginning in Memorial Park.

The following Wednesday (18 June) will be another Mindful Movement with Red Dirt Studio session at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin’s Hall. A gold coin donation would be appreciated.

Car Seat Checks will be available on Wednesday, 25 June. A Pram Walk will begin at 10am in Memorial Park, which will make its way to Thorpey’s at the Visitor Information Centre.

For more information contact CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Family Worker Jackie Coe on 02 6850 1175 or Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facilitor Heidi Ritchie on 02 6895 2134.