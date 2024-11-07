A champion in the making

Five local shooters representing the Condobolin and Tullamore Clay Target Clubs recently attended the New South Wales Clay Target Assoc State Carnival, held at Wagga on the National Grounds, 294 shooters shot over four days.

Riley Horsburgh, Mark Horsburgh, Shannon Barby, Blake McMahon and Garry Venables competed with distinction in Double Barrel, Single Barrel, Handicap Point Score, and Double Rise disciplines.

Riley was the most successful, gaining a 1st placing in the 50 Target Double Rise event with a score of 47/50, a 3rd placing in the 50 Target Point Score event with a score of 195/198(points). Notably he came 2nd in the State High Gun, A grade with a score of 443/475(points).

Furthermore, he gained selection in the NSW State Junior Postal Team with a score of 239/250 (points). He is now eligible to go on and represent NSW in the Nationals which will be held in Perth in April 2025.

Mark, Riley’s father gained a 1st placing in the 50 Target Point Score event with a score of 150/150 (points). All events score 443/475 (points).

Shannon shot a creditable 232/233 in the 50 Target Double Barrel event. The eventual winner of this event went on to shoot a perfect 540/540 score. Shannon also gained selection in the NSW State Open Postal Team with a score of 246/250 (points). All events score (453/475)

Blake, a new Junior competitor to the sport shot well and achieved a 373/475 (points) score over the four days. This was his first big event. Stick with it Blake and success will come your way.

Garry achieved a score of 412/475 (points) as well as a 3rd placing in the Central Zone Veteran Team event.

Riley, only 16 years of age, has the potential to be a true champion in Clay Target Shooting should he pursue it further in the future. We know he will give it his best and we wish him great success.

