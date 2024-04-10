A Casual Vacancy in C Ward

A casual vacancy has occurred in C ward of Lachlan Shire Council as a result of an incumbent councillor, Dave Carter, being absent for three consecutive meetings.

Cr Carter did not attend the Lachlan Shire Council December (2023), February (2024), or March (2024) Monthly Meetings.

Under paragraph 234 of the Local Government Act 1993, a vacancy in the civic office automatically occurs in this situation.

Lachlan Shire Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, 3 April 2024 to consider requesting the Minister for Local Government to dispense with the need to hold a by-election. This is permitted under the Local Government Act when the vacancy occurs within eighteen months of the next local government general election.

Cr Carter offered his resignation at the December Monthly Meeting (13 December 2023), which he did not attend. He said at the time as part of a phone message, which was read out at the meeting, he felt he could “no longer effectively represent the interests of the community in the current environment.” But he then had a change of heart choosing to remain as a sitting Councillor for C Ward. Cr Carter did not attend any further Monthly Council Meetings after this.

A casual vacancy (C Ward) also occurred in 2021, when Cr Carter missed three consecutive meetings (July, August, and September) during that Term of Local Government.

The community will go to the polls on 14 September 2024 to elect the next Lachlan Shire Council. Cr Carter is eligible to run at the Local Government Election to become a Councillor for the next Term.

It is important for all voters to exercise their democratic responsibilities and vote for the candidate that best represents their interests and values. It is equally important that a sufficient number of candidates nominate for election to ensure the diversity of our community is represented on the council.

Information sessions for people interested in nominating for election to Council will be held during May 2024.

Anyone with an interest is invited to attend these sessions with details of times, dates and locations to be announced in this month.

Information regarding nominating to be a councillor can also be found at: www.olg.nsw.gov.au/councils/councillors/ and www.elections.nsw.gov.au