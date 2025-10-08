A big thank you from Condobolin Born to Read Committee

The Born to Read Committee would like to extend a massive thankyou to our sponsors for this year’s spectacular event: Lachlan Shire Council, Evolution Mining, Bendigo Bank, Felton Industries, National Rural Independents, and all the local businesses who donated prizes to our Bingo Night fundraiser.

We simply could not have put on the wonderful show to promote and celebrate reading to over 250 local children, without these generous donations!

It was fantastic to see so many community members attend the first show session, specially designed for 0-5 year olds with lots of singing and dancing. Along with the children from Lachlan Children’s Services and Condobolin Early Learning Centre, we had over 110 children in the audience!

The Pirate’s from Stardust Entertainment read a wonderful pirate story, then had everyone up on their feet dancing to fun pirate songs. Even our mascot Ready Roo got into the groove, much to the children’s delight. Three lucky children received a special book prize from their entry into the “Alphabet Banner Treasure Hunt”, generously donated by Condobolin Post Office. To celebrate reading even more, all children attending the event received a special goodie bag which included a book, craft, fun slinky, toothbrush and toothpaste.

The K-2 session saw another 147 children from both Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s Parish School, highly entertained by the antics of Pirate Pete, Pirate Penny, and this time the inclusion of the Villainous Pirate Nightshade, who stole the pirate’s treasure! With the help of the children’s magic fingers and magic words, the Pirates were able to get their treasure back, celebrating with more pirate dancing, and another dance with Ready Roo.

Most excitingly,

• The Born to Read Committee would like to extend a massive thank you to all their sponsors and the community after their very successful Spectacular event. If you would like to help email please email borntoreadcondobolin@gmail Image Contributed.when the children were asked what day is a good day to read, they all responded with an emphatic “Every Day!!!” which was just wonderful to hear!!

Special Guests Renee Pettit and Lynsey Reilly from Evolution Mining were on hand to present the Banner Treasure Hunt prizes in this session: “A path to the sea” book for Hattie Fyfe and “The Mighty Sploosh” for Josiah Dodgson, again generously donated by Condobolin Post Office. All K-2 children also received the same special goodie bag as the 0-5’s.

The Born to Read Committee look forward to another wonderful event in 2026, which alongside our Joey Reader program, Pop-up reading events, and more ideas to come, continue to promote the importance of reading to 0-5 year olds. If anyone would like to donate to our mission or join our committee, please email usor message our Facebook page Born 2 Read Condobolin.

Contributed by Condobolin Born to Read Committee.