A big score for Judy at Bridge
Bridge
We had two return visitors last week. Jane from Forbes and Paula from New Zealand. They always enjoy a game with us when they are in town, and we always enjoy playing with them. Welcome girls!
There was one small slam available, again made but not bid! Oh dear!
We played a nine person individual movement which suited Judy. She was on fire, winning with 4,210 points. Second was Sue with 3,250 points. Third was John with 2,920 points. We gave no favours to our visitors, but that’s the nature of the game. Fun but challenging.
Age 60 may be the new 40, but 9.00pm is the new midnight!
Good night.
Bridget.
