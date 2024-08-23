A big score for Judy at Bridge
Bridge
Welcome again to Paula from New Zealand. She so enjoys her game of Bridge.
The cards last week were very uncooperative. “One light” or “one off” was the story of the day. There were very few games called, and when they were, they went one or more off. No slams were in evidence. In character with the game, the bidding was challenging.
However, like always, a good time was had by all.
John made the best of the cards, winning with a score of 3,070 points. Second was Dick with a score of 2,450 points. Sandra was third with 2,390 points. Well done everyone.
It’s the start of a brand new day, and I’m off like a herd of turtles.
Keep well.
Bridget.
