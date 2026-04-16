A beautiful exhibition from six local photographers

By Melissa Blewitt

A beautiful exhibition from six local photographers exploring portraiture, landscape, botanical, still life and wildlife is now hanging in the main corridor of the Condobolin Health Service.

‘Art in the Corridor’ features the works of Jennifer Brady, Warren Chad, Jake Day, Cindy Habel, Ann Hetherington and Brooklyn Merritt.

Ann Hetherington’s ‘The Cloud Bridge’ sets the scene for beginning the Exhibition. The striking cloud formation frames itself over water, to create a magical moment in time. Her other images such as ‘Sheer Joy’ capture the beauty and unfiltered delight of her granddaughter. ‘Our Mate’, ‘A Plain Tree’, ‘Livin’ a Great Life!’ and ‘Mr Relaxed’ all showcase Mrs Hetherington’s passion for photography.

“Always close to my heart, a favourite to photograph,” artist Cindy Habel said of her ‘Motherhood’ image. “Black and white photography focuses in on emotion, creating classic images that endure the test of time.”

On her ‘Extraordinary Woman’ image, Cindy said “This image is part of my Extraordinary Woman Project. I am photographing 40 women celebrating their stories of strength, courage and grace through portraiture. An authentic photoshoot where every woman can feel truly seen and reconnect with their own true beauty in front of my lens.”

When describing ‘Hope Vale’, Cindy revealed “This image is a personal one for me. It was taken during one of my last visits to my childhood home. My mother was an avid gardener and nurtured these agaves for many years. I’s forever drawn to the beauty in simplicity and black and white for its timelessness.”

For her ‘December Sundown’ image, Jennifer Brady said “As I drove west along Henry Parkes Way on a December evening, the sky changed shade by shade, painting the landscape with a quiet, effortless beauty.”

“As I followed the winding trail though an old volcanic crater near Warrnambool in Victoria, a weather-scarred log sat quietly in the landscape. Its rugged form met the vivid freshness of the surrounding grass, creating a striking moment of stillness.” Is how Mrs Brady described her photograph titled ‘Cradled by Nature’.

Jake Day described his photographs: “Composition and colour are the main aspects I like to focus on in my images. Combining both with personal experiences allows me to create stories within my works that can be told in different ways from people’s experiences.” ‘It Had Already Ended to Begin With’ and ‘Beauty in the Black Desert’ are on display.

Brooklyn Merritt is the youngest photographer to be exhibition. She is just 12 years old. Her works ‘Eli’s Best Mate – Spike’ and ‘Our Lake’ are vibrant moments captured though the lens.

Warren Chad is showcasing his ‘Birds of the Lachlan’ images. The Glossy Black Cockatoo’, ‘Mulga Parrot’ and the ‘Red-Winged Parot’ are all featured as part of ‘Art in the Corridor’.

“Hospital reception areas and hallways are commonly treated as a threshold or holding bay. A positive patient experience from the outset can improve the overall experience of care while showcasing and fostering greater trust in the service,” www.artsoutwest.org.au says.

“An improved environment can reduce anxieties by being more comfortable, engaging and safe. Arts OutWest are working with Health staff to develop projects and programs that are appropriate to the needs of the Western NSW LHD. Curated and managed by Steven Cavanagh, the aim of the program is to create a sustainable Arts and Health exhibition program in local Multi-Purpose Services and hospitals.”

Steven Cavanaugh (Arts and Health plus Projects – Arts OutWest) works with Heather Blackley and the Lachlan Arts Council at Condobolin to curate quarterly exhibitions at Condobolin Health Service.

He also works with aboriginal groups, local schools and arts societies to deliver curated exhibitions along the hallways of the local health services at Trundle, Parkes and Forbes.

“Arts OutWest has a very active and dynamic art program across hospitals and MPS sites in the Central West,” Mr Cavanaugh said in a post on the Arts Outwest Facebook Page. “Always wonderful working with Heather Blackley in Condo!”