A beautiful celebration for Mrs Brady
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin farewelled educator Mrs Jennifer Brady in a truly beautiful celebration on Thursday, 19 March. Mrs Brady is looking forward to embracing the next chapter in her life’s journey – retirement. Messages of gratitude flowed in from Bishop Columba, the Director of Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes, Mrs Paula Leadbitter, staff and students both past and present. “Thank you, Mrs Brady, for helping our school community grow and flourish under your care. Wishing you a retirement that is vibrant, joyful and full of all the things you love,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read.
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